Florida's Jon Sumrall Wins The Fanbase Over With A Single Press Conference

I hate you, Jon Sumrall.

I hate that you have turned me from a stone-cold cynic to a complete believer in the span of a 30-minute press conference.

For those of you who are unaware, Sumrall was named the Florida Gators head coach Sunday, and Monday he gave an introductory press conference that could only be described as the human embodiment of a Monster energy drink.

I spoke to some Gator fans immediately following the presser, and between not-safe-for-work GIFs of allusions to male genitalia experiencing increased blood flow, their comments were glowing.

"Sumrall was the right hire."

"F**k Lane Kiffin, we got Jon Sumrall."

"He's got a positive nervous energy like he just downed 15 C4's."

"Napier gave me depression and Sumrall just cured it."

For the fans that were concerned that Sumrall was a little too similar to Florida's old coach, Billy Napier (myself included), I believe this presser was the first positive step in dispelling those admittedly lazy takes.

Not only was his energy infectious, but he addressed every elephant in the room.

He started by tackling perhaps the biggest elephant (or Tiger) in Lane Kiffin, a man tabbed to take this job before Florida pivoted to Sumrall.

"And I do want to be very direct on one thing… Lane Kiffin and I have been going through the same thing, and we’ve talked a lot. We were both in agreement that I was the right man for this job. So, he co-signed on that."

The quote elicited a laugh in the press room and might have broken any lingering ice from Florida's fumbled coaching search.

After disposing of the Kiffin awkwardness, Sumrall made sure to address some of the other concerns that may have been exacerbated by his immediate predecessor.

He made it a point to let Gator Nation know that his offense at Tulane was a product of his environment, and that he would adapt to the talent at Florida, a refreshing departure from Napier's rigidity on that side of the ball that ultimately sunk his tenure in Gainesville.

When asked about staff hires, something Napier proved to be inept at as well, Sumrall made it abundantly clear he wasn't coaching at the University of Florida to give his friends a free ride.

I could go on and on, but I implore you to watch the whole thing for yourself.

Talk is cheap, and if Sumrall wants to stay in Gainesville for a long time, he will have to back this press conference up with some wins, and FAST.

But he knows this, and he's made it very clear he is aware of the expectations that come with a job like this.

Welcome to Gator Nation, coach Sumrall. Now the fun can really begin!