Whoever Greenlit This New Florida Gators Football Promo With Jon Sumrall Should Be Fired On The Spot

This is a tough look for UF and Sumrall. A tough look.

As a Gators fan, I want to like Jon Sumrall. Obviously, I wanted Lane. Duh. But, he's a scumbag and a traitor, and he'll be at Alabama by the time JD Vance is in office, so I'm not too beat up about it.

Which is why I really want to give Sumrall a chance. He's fighting an uphill battle because A) he's not Lane Kiffin, and B) he gives off Billy Napier vibes given the tier or program he's coming from.

None of that is his fault, by the way. But, it's the hand he's been dealt.

What is his fault, though, is the pre-signing day video the school pumped out late yesterday. For those who don't know, today is National Signing Day. It used to be a HUGE day in this country. Now, it really doesn't matter given the transfer portal. But, it's still a relatively important day on the college football calendar.

Obviously, it's not going to be a regular signing day for Florida and Sumrall, given he's been at the school for five minutes, and is also coaching Tulane this week. I wouldn't expect a top-10 class. Just a guess.

Anyway, the Gators' crack social media team tried to hype Sumrall up yesterday ahead of NSD, and I'm thinking someone should be fired before lunch today for allowing this to hit the internet.

Not great!

Tough start for Sumrall, Gators

My God. What are we doing here? I partly blame Sumrall for watching the final cut of this and allowing it to go live. But, obviously, most of the blame goes towards whoever the hell is running the social media marketing team.

This is an abomination. There's just no other way to describe this video. You know what vibes it gives off? Brian Kelly vibes.

You never, ever, want to go full Brian Kelly:

Obviously, that's much worse, but I don't love anything about what UF did here. I do love Brandon Spikes. He's an OG. He's my childhood. That was a good move.

But simply having Sumrall pick up a fake phone and say, "National Signing Day? Yeah, we're ready," before weirdly looking into the camera for 2 seconds, was a tough choice to make. Don't love the direction there. Feel like quite literally anything would've been better.

Not a great start to the Sumrall Era at UF.

But hey, at least he's not a scumbag who burned down Tulane on the way out.