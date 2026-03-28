Robert Griffin III Is In The Running For A Spot On US Flag Football Team

Could the Olympics be in his future?

Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green made headlines recently when it was revealed that he's trying out for the US Flag Football team at the age of 66. But another ex-NFLer is also in the running, and his playing days are just a bit more recent.

Robert Griffin III.

The former NFL QB and Heisman Trophy winner got the nod from USA Football to attend a pair of camps in Chula Vista, California, which will be part of the selection process for the team that will play at the world championships in Germany later this year.

READ: TOM BRADY'S FLAG FOOTBALL TOUCHDOWN THROW HAS FANS THINKING IT'S COMEBACK TIME

These days, RGIII is working as an analyst for Fox Sports, and his last NFL start was on December 2, 2020, when he was playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

However, at trials last week, RGIII made the cut and will be one of just 24 players selected to attend the camp.

Can't say I'm surprised. Did you ever see him race a hawk?

What's so interesting about this is that you've got to think making this 2026 squad will put players in a prime position to make the inaugural Olympic squad.

However, there's still that X factor of whether or not current NFLers will be able to crack the lineup.

Which is why some network or streamer needs to get it together and start doing a Hard Knocks-style documentary about this process, because it's already kind of bonkers.

Interestingly, we did get a pretty good taste of what it's like for NFLers to go head-to-head with flag football players recently. The Fanatics Flag Football Classic was a mini tournament that pitted two teams of NFLers (and WWE superstar Logan Paul) and Team USA against each other.

It turned out that the team of true-blue flag footballers came out victorious.

But, we'll see how things shake out and if RGIII will be headed to Germany — because where else would you put the flag football world championships?! — this summer.