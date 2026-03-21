Pro Football Hall Of Famer Darrell Green Eyes Team USA Flag Football Dream At 66

Green made it to the trials thanks to big results in a digital combine.

Flag football is getting a lot of attention these days, with just over two years before it makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

But, before we get there, the U.S. National Flag Football team needs a roster for the 2026 World Championships in Germany later this year, and there's a name you might recognize on hand at this year's trials in Chula Vista, California: Darrell Green.

If you're thinking, "That must be a coincidence," or, "It must be his son," no, it is that Darrell Green.

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Green is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for 20 years in the NFL, all of it with the Washington Redskins.

He's 66-years-old, and according to Yahoo Sports, he's vying for a spot on the U.S. flag football roster.

"There's nothing like getting on that field and competing on behalf of this country," Green said in a video posted to Instagram. "And then topping that off, standing on that top podium getting that gold. I've done it in track in college and high school; I've been in Super Bowls, this is the granddaddy of them all. Don't feel sorry for me, don't feel bad for me. I'm a competitor just like everybody else, and I'm going to give my best and walk away with my head up, either way."

Dude, how awesome is that?

I mean, we didn't see any clips of Green on the field, but I think his seven Pro Bowls, two Super Bowls, and gold Hall of Fame jacket should be more than enough proof that he can ball.

However… he is 66.

Still, he had to earn his way to this tryout, and he did.

"Darrell qualified through our digital combine. He’s later in his career than the other trials participants, but his testing results were impressive," Callie Brownson, the senior director of high performance and national teams for USA football, told the Associated Press.

I've got some time before I hit the big 6-6, but if I'm in half as good of shape as Darrell Green, I will be a happy guy.

Now, if you'll excuse me, there's a piece of carrot cake in the fridge calling my name…