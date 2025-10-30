Riley Gaines Responds To AOC: 'Self-Absorbed, Misogynistic Socialist'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the unfortunate decision of picking a fight with women's rights activist Riley Gaines on social media earlier this week. Social media torched AOC for her ridiculous insults and on Thursday Gaines responded on her OutKick podcast, Gaines for Girls.

"I am all for AOC running for president in 2028 and making men in women's sports her top issue. I really think you'll win if you do that AOC," Gaines said, sarcastically.

In case you missed it, Gaines posted a photo on Monday of AOC, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and Sen. Bernie Sanders during a recent Mamdani campaign event and captioned the picture with the comment, "We are being destroyed from within."

Instead of combating Gaines on her political views, AOC decided to take a lame shot about the former NCAA All-American's swimming career.

"Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth," AOC wrote.

The feud escalated from there, with Gaines challenging AOC to a debate. Rather than accept the debate, AOC decided to take another personal shot at Gaines.

Riley Gaines Responds To AOC

On the latest edition of her podcast, Gaines delved further into the personal attacks lobbed at her by a sitting member of the United States House of Representatives. Unlike AOC, Gaines decided to challenge the Congresswoman's political viewpoints, rather than launch ad-hominem attacks.

"How did I manage to get under the skin of AOC? I did this by saying socialism is bad and that if given the opportunity, socialism will destroy America. But Democrats have made it very, very clear that they are not fighting for the American dream anymore," Gaines said.

"They're fighting for that socialist fantasy. And it's a losing battle every single time. Just ask Venezuela, ask Cuba, ask North Korea."

Then, Gaines turned her attention to AOC's social media comments about the former All-American swimmer. She noted that AOC's initial insult didn't make sense, since Gaines was the fifth-fastest woman in all of Division I in 2022.

"Is it something that I'm proud of? Absolutely. Being top five in the nation, I would love to know what AOC is top five at in the country," Gaines said. "And if they think fifth place is bad, what in the world do they think about 462nd? Because that's what Will Thomas placed amongst the men [before "identifying" as a woman]."

It's basically that same tired idea we've heard from the Democratic Party and those who support men stealing our opportunities and our spots on the podium over and over and over again: that women are not allowed to be angry when we're screwed over. And if we are, then there's something wrong with us as women, as female athletes. This notion that women lose against men in sports because we just don't try enough or because we're lazy… is dismissive, condescending, and, honestly, totally sexist. — Riley Gaines

But AOC didn't just take a shot at Gaines' decorated athletic career. She decided to also take a shot at Gaines' current career as a pro-woman activist by suggesting Gaines "get a real job." Gaines reminded everyone that she does have "a real job," in fact several jobs, and she takes them very seriously.

"When I think of our daughter and the future that I want her to inherit, the world that I wanted her to grow up in, that's precisely why I fight. That's precisely why I work the different jobs that I do. It's for my daughter, it's not for me," Gaines said.

"If AOC had a kid – and this isn't me necessarily encouraging AOC to reproduce… she would probably feel a little bit differently about a grown man exposing himself to her daughter. But, on the other hand, she's proven herself to be a self-absorbed, misogynistic socialist, so maybe not," Gaines said.

But Gaines acknowledged that this isn't just an AOC problem. It's an issue with many radical left-wing women.

"They cannot admit when they're wrong, because doing so would force them to confront the emptiness and the corruption in their own beliefs. And that's clearly something that they just can't bear to do," Gaines said. "I believe they are far too prideful, and really far too evil, to admit fault or to feel shame in any capacity, especially when it comes to protecting women."

Finally, Gaines issued an appeal to young women to stop mindlessly following along with the Democrats and their anti-woman platforms and policies.

"My message to you, especially young women, is that true fulfillment comes through things like motherhood, service, a strong and loving marriage, and, most importantly, a relationship with Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior."