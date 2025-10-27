AOC Mocks Riley Gaines Over NCAA Swimming Career; Gaines Claps Back

The former All-American swimmer fired back at the Congresswoman for her disgusting attack.

Just when you think Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can't possibly say anything dumber than she already has, she somehow manages to accomplish the incredible feat. This time, AOC decided to take aim at women's rights activist Riley Gaines.

Gaines posted a photo of AOC, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and Sen. Bernie Sanders during a recent Mamdani campaign event and captioned the picture with the comment, "We are being destroyed from within."

Gaines' point was pretty obvious: AOC, Mamdani and Sanders are arguably the three most famous socialists in American politics. Socialism doesn't work, it never has, and it won't work in the United States. Americans should wholly reject the concept. The fact that those three are popular politicians is not a great sign for the future of the country.

Instead of combating Gaines on her political views, AOC decided to take a lame shot about the former NCAA All-American's swimming career.

"Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth," AOC wrote.

OutKick reached out to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to ask her three simple questions:

Does AOC believe that biological males should be allowed to compete in women’s sports?

Does she believe that women who lose to biological males in sports simply need to train harder?

Does she believe that males have a biological advantage in athletics?

She did not immediately respond to our request.

AOC Mocks Riley Gaines, Gaines Responds

Gaines fired back at Ocasio-Cortez, "It's always 'we support women's rights!' until it's a woman who wants the right to compete & undress free from less than mediocre men. Keep your mentally ill men out of our sports, locker rooms, prisons, etc."

Gaines later added, "It’s always hilarious when they think they’ve landed a ‘gotcha’ by pointing out I was the 5th-fastest woman in the nation yet they conveniently forget the mediocre man who ranked 462nd in the men’s division" before calling AOC a "misogynistic dunce."

Gaines is, of course, referring to Lia (formerly William) Thomas, who won the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship in the 500-yard freestyle despite being male. Thomas was 462nd in men's swimming at the University of Pennsylvania before deciding to "become" a woman and dominate the female category.

Additionally, Gaines is correct when she says that AOC considers herself a champion for women.

"Misogyny transcends political ideology: left, right, center," AOC said during a GQ interview in 2022. "This grip of patriarchy affects all of us, not just women; men, as I mentioned before, but also, ideologically, there’s an extraordinary lack of self-awareness in so many places."

Interesting comments, huh? So, AOC believes that the United States is gripped by "misogyny" and "the patriarchy" but thinks it's perfectly OK for a man to declare himself a woman and invade women's sports and private spaces? Could there be a more misogynistic take than that?

But it's important to note that I agree wholeheartedly with AOC on one important point.

"There’s an extraordinary lack of self-awareness in so many places."

Might I suggest you take a quick look in the mirror before firing off your next ridiculous social media post?