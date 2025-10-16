AOC Strings Together The Dumbest Two Minutes In The History Of America During CNN Town Hall

It's almost impossible to be this stupid, but AOC nailed it.

There was a TON going on Wednesday night. A ton. Maybe it's because the government's been shut down for two weeks now, and the politicians are all getting a little antsy? Maybe it was a full moon?

Regardless, there were, like, four town halls, including one on CNN with Bernie Sanders and AOC, and another on News Nation with … Stephen A. Smith.

I mean, could you imagine a worse way to spend a night than by flipping back and forth between those two primetime specials? My God. I'd literally rather sit through ‘Green Lantern’ on a loop, and I consider that to be the worst movie of all time.

Anyway, let's go ahead and lock in on CNN, where AOC and Bernie spewed just some of the wildest crap you've ever heard for hours on end.

These two minutes from AOC — who some legitimately think could make a run for the presidency in three years — might just be the dumbest two minutes in the history of America.

And I'm not kidding:

AOC doesn't get it, does she?

Incredible. I don't even know where to begin. It's just word salad, straight out of the Kamala Harris Book of Word Salad.

Basically, AOC says that you, me, and all the conservatives out there right now are so successful because we're a bunch of racist, homophobes online and that sort of messaging enables … Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg … to get tax cuts.

That's what she just said in 120 seconds in a nutshell. She also said we hate brown people, and think women are stupid. No proof, of course. No examples. No context. Just blanket statements with a weird tie-in at the end to Elon and Zuck and how they get tax breaks.

Huh? The whole ‘women are inferior’ thing gets me every time. Mark Cuban tried to go that route last year, too, when he said Trump surrounds himself with dumb women. It's just the most asinine argument I've ever heard out of the left, and that's saying something.

Karoline Leavitt. Margo Martin. Alina Habba. Danica Patrick. Riley Gaines. Susie Wiles. Those are just some of the women who helped Trump get back to the White House last year. A lot of them still work with him daily. I'd wager to say they all have more wisdom in their pinkies than AOC does everywhere else.

Also, and maybe I'm reaching here (I'm not), but … isn't AOC's party the same party that wants biological men to beat the crap out of women between the hashes? I have that right, right?

Last time I checked, the Democrats advocate for that lunacy, not us. You wanna talk about making someone feel inferior, I'd say that's probably a good place to start.

Anyway, I'm sorry for making everyone else dumber on this middle Thursday of October. It wasn't my intent. It can only go up from here, though!

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a racist, misogynist, homophobic tweet to go pump out! Can't wait.