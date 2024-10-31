Scumbag Mark Cuban Insults 'Strong, Intelligent' MAGA Women On The View

Days after Sleepy Joe Biden declared that MAGA members are "garbage," Kamala Harris surrogate Mark ‘Maddow’ Cuban hopped on "The View" to take aim directly at MAGA women.

During a conversation with insane Joy Behar, and while gasbags like Whoopi Goldberg and deep-thinker Sunny Hostin were sitting right there, ‘Maddow’ Cuban, who has ditched his thick-rimmed angry lesbian librarian glasses, unloaded election bulletin board material.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work," Cuban said.

In other words, this is just more of the same from a show that started the week with Whoopi claiming Trump was going to have interracial marriages broken up by deporting the woman and putting "the white guy with someone else."

She said it, folks.

You can go listen to those words come out of Whoopi's mouth.

The Trump team immediately pounced on Cuban's remarks and declared they were "DISGUSTING" and a clear attack on the "millions of strong, intelligent women fighting alongside President Trump every day to Make America Great Again."

Let's go over a list of women that Cuban is calling weak and unintelligent:

Melania

Ivanka

Tulsi Gabbard

Tomi Lahren

Danica Patrick

Riley Gaines

Kellyanne Conway

Kayleigh McEnany

Karoline Leavitt

It's a bold strategy from Cuban. Let's see how it plays out for him. This guy is either about to make billions off a Kamala presidency or he's about to cry himself to sleep thinking of what he's done to himself by supporting a woman who barely polled at 3% amongst Democrats when she ran for president in 2020.

There's some very interesting reason why ‘Maddow’ Cuban has gone all-in on this election.

Susie Wiles would like a word with ‘Maddow’ Mark

For those of you who don't know, Susie's father was the great Pat Summerall and she's serving as a senior advisor to the Trump campaign. She's worked on campaigns since 1979.

Even Caitlyn Jenner wants a piece of Mark Cuban