'The View' Gasbags Unload Craziest Trump Rants Yet

Folks, buckle up, because you're in for one of the wildest rides in political history over the next eight days and if today's episode of the ‘The View’ is any indication, it's going to be insane.

Over the course of an hour Monday, with MSNBC nutjob ‘Tammy Faye’ Mika Brzezinski as a guest, the gasbags unloaded some of the craziest Trump takes in modern pop culture history.

Whoopi Goldberg, who has a long history of farting on her fellow gasbags, really let one loose today when she claimed that Donald Trump would destroy interracial marriages…buckle up, I warned you…and then REDISTRIBUTE the white husbands to new wives.

She said it. There's video evidence!

"He's not gonna be, he's not gonna, you know, say 'Oh you're with a white guy. I'm gonna keep you from being deport'. No, he gonna deport you and put the white guy with someone else! The man is out there!" Whoopi told the audience.

Whoopi was hardly alone in dumping out takes that would make sports blowhard Skip Bayless blush.

Tammy Faye Brzezinski countered by saying that electing Trump will be our "descent into fascism" and "normalization" of it.

Oh, but she's not done. No sir. It's election season. RAMP IT UP, Tammy Faye!

"I come with such dire warnings, and I mean them from the bottom of my heart!" Mika pleaded.

Fellow gasbag Ana Navarro suggested Mike stab people with her stilettos.

And we can't forget about Sunny Hostin and her editorial falsely claiming that Trump made jokes about Puerto Rico during Sunday's rally at Madison Square Garden. It was comedia Tony Hinchcliffe who made the Puerto Rico joke.