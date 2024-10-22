Whoopi Goldberg, Who Farts On Coworkers, Rips Trump's McDonald's Work Behavior

Would you rather have Whoopi Goldberg fart inches from your nose or Donald Trump serve you McDonald's french fries while not wearing a hair net?

That's a debate America is having after Whoop went and spouted off Tuesday on The View while her fellow gasbags were hammering Trump over his McDonald's work behavior.

"No net? Really?" the 68-year-old Goldberg, who has been known to rip disgusting, LOUD farts worse than you'd hear on a guys' golf trip.

This woman is the last person we should be annointing as a health code violation inspector.

Here's how these gasbags approached the Trump McDonald's bit, as transcribed by Mediaite:

Sunny Hostin: But why not then take the opportunity to talk about raising the minimum wage —

Goldberg: Someone asked him! And he wouldn’t answer it.

Joy Behar: Because it’s easy —

Sara Haines: He knows how much a Happy Meal costs, he doesn’t know how much they get paid.

Behar: It’s easier to talk about people’s genitals than to discuss war, the war in Ukraine, the war in the Middle East, people’s problems with inflation. It’s easier.

Hostin: But as commander-in-chief, he would have to have a working knowledge of these things.

Behar: He has no idea —

Haines: He did it once without a working knowledge!

Goldberg: Yeah, he did it once and didn’t know what he was doing.

Behar: He still doesn’t!

Goldberg: And it’s not going to bode well again, but still — no net? Really? You — I don’t want your French fries!

Trump agrees that Whoopi is a nasty, filthy woman

You make the call. Would you rather have Trump serve you fries without the hair net or sit next to this woman as she rips a Taco Bell-infused truck driver fart inches from your nose.

You make the call.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com