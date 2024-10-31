MAGA Women Turn 'Garbage' Into A Rallying Cry As Dems Play Defense

Plot twist.

Just when Joe Biden and the libs expected women to get offended by Sleepy calling MAGA supporters "garbage," the Ladies of MAGA threw a curveball back at the outgoing Prez by turning it into a content opportunity.

MAGA ladies launched their own offensive across Twitter on Wednesday as they gave it right back to Creepy Joe.

They embraced the garbage moniker. They owned the plot line. They rallied. They went on offense instead of getting offended and playing defense. Sleepy is on his heals. Kamala is on her heals. MAGA has the Dems playing defense, just trying to survive the bell.

There was Kamala on Wednesday playing defense during a tarmac press conference where she did her best to distance herself from the "garbage" comment from Sleepy.

Was Sleepy trying to destroy Kamala's campaign with the "garbage" attack? That's being floated.

"Listen, I think, first of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for. You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career. I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not," Kamala told reporters.

DEFENSE…*clap* *clap*…DEFENSE….*clap* *clap*…DEFENSE…*clap* *clap*

And then she gave us this great line.

"I am sincere in what I mean: When elected president of the United States, I will represent all Americans, including those who don’t vote for me, and address their needs and their desires," Harris said.

MAGA women don't believe you.