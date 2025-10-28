Social Media Cooks AOC After Lame Attempt To Insult Riley Gaines

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the unfortunate decision of picking a fight with women's rights activist Riley Gaines on social media. It didn't go well for AOC.

In case you missed it, Gaines posted a photo on Monday of AOC, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and Sen. Bernie Sanders during a recent Mamdani campaign event and captioned the picture with the comment, "We are being destroyed from within."

Instead of combating Gaines on her political views, AOC decided to take a lame shot about the former NCAA All-American's swimming career.

"Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth," AOC wrote.

The feud escalated from there, with Gaines challenging AOC to a debate. Rather than accept the debate, AOC decided to take another personal shot at Gaines.

The audacity of a politician – especially a radical left-wing politician – telling someone to "get a real job" is almost too ironic to address. But I will. First, I wonder if AOC is willing to tell her supporters – the ones who want the government to provide everything so they don't have to work – to "get a real job." I'm going to guess no.

Second, Gaines recently became a mother to a baby girl. Despite giving birth one month ago, Gaines is back to work fighting for women – something AOC claims to do but doesn't, really.

Gaines defended herself admirably, but she certainly had help from others.

This should serve as a teaching moment for AOC, but it likely won't. While Gaines continues to use her platform to fight for women's rights, AOC pretends to do the same. In reality, the only women's "right" that the Rep. cares about is abortion.

When it comes to males invading women's sports and private spaces, suddenly AOC thought it was a good idea to attack a woman who's raising a daughter and fighting for women, rather than joining the fight.

This was not only a miscalculation by AOC but a betrayal of the women whom she claims to protect.