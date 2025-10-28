Riley Gaines Challenges AOC To Debate After Social Media Spat

Riley Gaines challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-New York, to a debate on Monday after the two sparred on social media.

Gaines, an OutKick contributor, appeared on Fox News Channel’s "The Ingraham Angle" after Ocasio-Cortez responded to the former NCAA swimmer’s criticism of the Democrat.

"So, here is what I will say. I want to honestly challenge AOC to a debate," Gaines said. "She can defend socialism. I will defend capitalism. She can defend removing God. I defend embracing a biblical worldview. She can defend child sacrifice. I will defend the sanctity of life. Any of the radical, insane Democratic policies that they stand for, I will debate the opposite and I am challenging AOC to it here."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez for comment, but the spat continued on social media.

Ocasio-Cortez later responded, "And I would like to challenge this person to get a real job."

Gaines shot back at Ocasio-Cortez.

"This is comical given it's coming from someone whose own party shut down the government and left you technically…jobless. And I guess I’ll take that as a no (which is to be expected when your positions are indefensible on virtually every issue)," she wrote on X.

"I have a real job. I'm a mom. It's the most important & rewarding job in the world. I think if you had a baby girl like I do, you'd understand my positions a little better."

Gaines posted a photo featuring Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani . Gaines wrote, "We’re being destroyed from within."

Ocasio-Cortez responded , "Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth."

"Her position is morally bankrupt and politically foolish. For clarity, yes, I finished fifth in the nation at the Division I national championships, tying with a 6-foot-4 man who ranked 462nd in the men’s division in the year prior," Gaines said. "It was like a ‘South Park’ episode but real life. And whose side does AOC and the rest of the Democratic Party take? They take the 6-foot-4 man who flashed his junk at women in the locker room – that’s whose side they take.



"They cannot help themselves but be on the wrong side of every 80/20 issue, whether it’s border, whether it’s crime, whether it’s castrating children, whether it’s parental rights, whether it’s men in women’s sports ."



Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.