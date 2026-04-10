Righteous Bucks: Vrabel-Russini Photographer Wanted A Full 'Four-Figure' Sum For The Photos

It feels like some money may have been left on the table...

The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini photo scandal has absolutely captured the attention — and memes — of the sports world.

While both the New England Patriots head coach and the NFL insider are claiming there's nothing to see here, it has taken over the sports news cycle.

Because, even if you ignore the tabloid-y exterior, it raises questions about the ethical implications of interpersonal relationships between coaches, athletes, and the people who cover them.

READ: WILL DIANNA RUSSINI'S CAREER SURVIVE MIKE VRABEL'S SCANDAL?

Even if they're with a group of unseen friends at an adults-only resort in Arizona…

However, a new Front Office Sports report about the photos themselves and how they were shopped to various outlets before their release stopped me in my tracks.

Yeah, the whole thing about this being a bridge too far for TMZ is pretty insane. Not sure when they made this about-face into puritanism.

But the thing I got hung up on was that the clandestine photographer requested "four-figures" for the photos.

…That's it?

Now, to quote Jeff Spicoli, that is some "righteous bucks."

READ: DIANNA RUSSINI'S FIRST TWEET SINCE VRABEL DRAMA GOES ABOUT AS EXPECTED

Sure, a few thousand is quite a bit of money. If someone wanted to give me four figures right now, I'd be fired up.

But for some photos that have owned the news cycle for days?

Brother, the words "four-figures" shouldn't even be anywhere near the part of your brain that does the talkin' and negotiatin'.

In fact, I don't think I've ever even heard someone use the term "four-figures." Hell, I could probably count on one hand the number of times I've heard "five-figures."

You don't usually start getting into figure vagueries until you hit "six-figures."

Whoever had these photos did the opposite of what people do on Facebook Marketplace, when they post a beat-up F-150 and charge an exorbitant amount for it because they "know what they've got."

Whoever had these photos had no clue what they had.

I mean, call me crazy, but it seems like poor form to go into negotiations regarding the sale of salacious pictures like this, saying, "I don't need a dollar over $9,999."

Maybe start a bit higher, and if you have to come down, you do it.

Don't sell yourself and that camera of yours short.