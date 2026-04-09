Dianna Russini's First Tweet Since Vrabel Drama Gets Ratioed

Dianna Russini broke her silence on social media since the Mike Vrabbel drama erupted this week, but her message was quickly met with memes.

Embattled Dianna Russini got back to work on social media for the first time since the Mike Vrabel drama with an early-morning tweet that was immediately ratioed.

The Athletic's NFL Insider® & married mother of two fired off a 6:35 a.m. tweet — promoting another writer's story — that many saw as her attempt to move past the cinema that took place this week when photos were published by the New York Post of her interlocking hands with the Patriots head coach on an Arizona resort rooftop.

Twitter users had their alerts set. They were waiting to meme Dianna's first tweet back.

So far, memes asking Dianna to address the elephant in the room are the early favorites.

READ: Dianna Russini Made Ruthless Comments About Her Husband On ESPN In 2021

"I’m tending to think Dianna’s posts are going to be devoid of Patriots information for the foreseeable future, so ref stories it is…" one astute analyst wrote.

If you thought Jersey girl Dianna was going to hop on Twitter and give us a TLDR tweet storm about the situation, you're wrong. With the NFL Draft coming up and offseason ref news, she's apparently back to work like nothing happened.

"The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were together during the day," Russini added. "Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues."

"These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable," Vrabel said in his defense. "This doesn’t deserve any further response."

And that is that.

But Twitter will never forget. On an app that has reacted to the biggest scandals going back to around 2011 when the app exploded, users never forget. Russini's Google Trend numbers have dropped from Wednesday when she was the No. 1 trend in the U.S., but there's still interest.

America Reacts To Dianna Russini's First Tweet Since The Vrabel Drama Erupted