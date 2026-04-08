Dianna Russini Made Ruthless Comments About Her Husband On ESPN In 2021

Dianna Russini's comments about her husband on ESPN in 2021 are now being analyzed after photos of her sharing time with Mike Vrabel surfaced.

What were Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel up to in Arizona at an ultra-exclusive resort? That's for you to decide.

What OutKick can report is what Dianna said about her husband — yes, she's still married — live on ESPN back in 2021. Looking through a modern lens, these comments from Russini made on Get Up have officially raised a few eyebrows.

Again, we report, you decide.

"I blame Aaron Rodgers for my potential divorce," Russini tweeted at the time in reaction to this video.

READ: Inside The 'Adults-Only' Landscape Hotel At Center Of Mike Vrabel/Dianna Russini Drama

When given the green light by Mike Greenberg to address comments she made on the show about her husband, Russini seemed to double down.

First, let's get to the comments that caught Greenberg's attention.

"I think we all do weird things when we're in love. We overshare and over-post. I'm married to someone average. I don't post a lot about him. If I was married to someone beautiful, I'd over-post too," Russini said in the 2021 clip.

After playing the clip, Greeny asks if she'd like to clear the air. Then this happened.

"We're average together," she responded in kind.

Hey nice guys, here's a line that should rattle you to your core.

"You know what the worst part is?" Dianna continued. "He sent me a text during that segment — he's not watching because he actually works for a living — and he said, ‘Good luck today, be great on Get Up.’ The guy's got a heart of gold and here I am on national TV killing him."

Hahahahahahahaha.

Good one.

Keep in mind that the couple had been married eight months when she made the comments.

Again, these are Dianna's words. The tweet is straight from her Twitter account. She even promoted the video.

"Uh, look, we're average together, but he makes me above-average because he married me," she concluded, which also raised eyebrows at the time.

When a follower pointed out that Dianna might actually be implying her husband is below-average, she didn't deny it.

"Help," she responded.

Help, indeed.