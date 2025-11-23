Regardless Of Kiffin Decision, One Thing's Clear: No Fanbase Wants Eli Drinkwitz

It doesn't look like Eli Drinkwitz will be receiving a warm welcome in Gainesville or Baton Rouge.

In the current coaching carousel of the 2025 college football season, names are being tossed about like beads at Mardi Gras.

Lane Kiffin is the ultimate prize, and there are several teams that are in the running to earn his services next season, but he can only end up at one school.

This means that any athletic director worth his salt is already doing his due diligence and lining up backup plans.

Options B through F probably won't excite the fanbase quite like option A, but plenty of programs have been quite successful in having to pivot to their backup plans in the past.

One name that keeps getting thrown around as a backup plan for whichever school ends up "whiffin' on Kiffin" is none other than Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

I've made my thoughts on Eli Drinkwitz very transparent in the past few days, but it would seem I am not alone.

Both LSU and Florida are rumored to be looking at Drinkwitz as a pivot plan should Kiffin fall through, so let's check in on their respective fanbases, shall we?

We will start with Florida, since all the public perception seems to be that they are out of the running to land the current Ole Miss head coach.

Whether that's true or not remains to be seen, but one thing that is quite apparent is that Gator fans will be none too pleased with their rumored backup plan.

Well, that doesn't leave a lot up to interpretation now, does it?

Let's see how LSU fans feel about Drinkwitz.

I know things seem to be trending towards Lane Kiffin landing in Baton Rouge, but nothing is a guarantee when you deal with Jimmy Sexton and the troll master Kiffin himself.

Hmm, it doesn't look like anyone wants Eli Drinkwitz to be their next head coach.

It could have something to do with the fact that he's benefited from one of the easiest SEC schedules over the last three years or that he hasn't beaten a single team with a winning record in his conference, but I'm just spit balling here.

I can tell you this, whoever loses out on the Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes better pray their administration doesn't hire the current head coach at Mizzou.

Because if social media is to be believed, one of these fanbases is poised to make January 6 look like a trip to the local library by comparison.