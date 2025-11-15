Gator Fans Make Last, Desperate Pitch To Make Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin Their Next Coach

I have been following college football pretty religiously for quite a long time now, but I don't know if I've ever seen a coaching saga quite like the one between Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin and the Florida Gators.

The dance between these two schools on who gets to claim Kiffin as their head coach next season has been a spectacle to behold, and it sounds like things may be coming to a head sooner rather than later.

While I will be happy to get this madness over with, part of me will be a little melancholy that I won't get to follow such an entertaining saga anymore.

To Gators fans' credit, it looks like they're pulling out all the stops in an effort to bring Kiffin back to Gainesville with them following their game Saturday night in Oxford.

In trying to be as neutral as I possibly can, I can't knock the hustle.

But as a Florida fan, it is a little embarrassing to see this level of desperation.

I don't remember us simping this hard for any other prospective coach in the history of the program, and although Lane Kiffin is the perfect archetype of a Gators head football coach, I don't think the fans should be getting too creepy with their attempts to woo him away from Ole Miss.

There is such a thing as "coming on too strong," after all.

Then again, even as I try to be objective, the Rebel fans don't exactly make it easy to root for them in these scenarios either.

Yikes! What a venomous and unlikable fanbase.

Maybe it's my Florida bias seeping through, but this Kiffin courtship has lifted the veil on Ole Miss fans.

I used to think they were the lovable losers of the SEC who only occasionally jumped up and bit a perennial powerhouse.

But lately, it seems like they have this odd superiority complex after suddenly being relevant for the last few years.

Regardless of what ends up happening with Lane, this has been one of the most drama-filled coaching courtships in recent memory.

It's sad that it has to come to an end soon, but that might be for the best, as my blood pressure can't take much more of this.