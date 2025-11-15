Lane Kiffin Will Face Tough Questions After Ole Miss vs Florida Game

Lane Kiffin's postgame press conference following the Ole Miss and Florida game this evening will be one to watch for fans of both teams.

The situation in Oxford has now reached a boiling point for the Rebels head coach, as rumors continue to swirl about him potentially taking the Florida job once the season comes to an end.

This past week, there has been a mood swing in the Oxford area, as the conversations regarding what the future looks like for Ole Miss have only intensified, with the Rebels close to clinching a spot in the college football playoff.

According to multiple sources, Kiffin has a new contract on his desk from Ole Miss AD Keith Carter, but it has gone unsigned for a few weeks now. While both parties have been in constant communication regarding the future, Lane continues to hold off on signing the new deal, as he weighs his future.

This has led to folks in Gainesville feeling pretty good about their chances of hiring away the Ole Miss coach. But, this has also led to Ole Miss officials having to ask for a decision in the very near future.

Lane Kiffin Won't Make CFP Without Deciding On Future

The problem lies in the timing. If Ole Miss opens the college football playoff with a home game, that would not come until around December 20th. Well, if other programs like LSU, Arkansas, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Auburn start filling their open spots, this would leave Florida waiting for an official press conference.

See where I'm going here?

If the Gators aren't in a state of panic regarding their open spot while coaches come off the board, all signs would indicate that Kiffin was their guy, and he was only waiting for the Rebels' playoff run to end.

This entire ordeal puts Ole Miss in a very bad spot. They are not going to enter the postseason with Lane Kiffin as their head coach if they know he would be leaving immediately after for Florida.

Now, with Ole Miss hosting the Gators tonight in Oxford, the postgame press conference will be one to watch. The way in which Lane Kiffin answers the tough questions that are certainly coming his way will be telling. It could get a bit contentious in the process.

Even though Kiffin would love to wait until after the season ends before making a decision about his future, the current calendar doesn't allow for that kind of time.

All eyes on Ole Miss tonight, but it really has nothing to do with what happens on the field, unless Florida somehow defeats the Rebels.

Get your popcorn ready for an entertaining postgame presser.