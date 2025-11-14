Old Row Ole Miss Account Takes L After Wild Post On X

I'm all for trash talk, but this might be a bridge too far

You know what they say, all is fair in love, war, and college football beefs on social media.

Being a fan of an SEC team is certainly no easy task.

I've seen guys post their addresses online after challenging rival fans to a fight and even send direct messages to guys' girlfriends saying some pretty heinous stuff.

It takes a lot for me to see something online and be taken aback, but I must admit, I was even a little shocked at how far the Ole Miss Old Row X account went regarding the upcoming game and pending coaching battle between the Rebels and the Gators.

That definitely looks kinda like a lynching, right?

I'm not sure how much context this needs, but I'm willing to supply it anyway.

The fanbases of the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators are locked in an all-out war on social media over the right to call Lane Kiffin their head coach next season.

As I mentioned above, the two teams will also play each other on Saturday, so tensions are at an all-time high.

There have been plenty of barbs being fired back and forth on X from either side, and some nasty things have been said.

Unfortunately, Old Row decided to bring a bomb to a knife fight, posting the regrettable meme you see in the post above.

And before you go calling me soft or accusing me of seeing something that isn't there, the account in question removed the post less than 24 hours after hitting send, so they clearly had to have known they did something questionable at best.

I don't think this is a case of me being a Gator homer, either, as fans from both sides of the aisle have called the account out for posting that.

I'm all for some playful ribbing, and I've even taken part in some myself for this upcoming game, but let's try to avoid lynching memes, shall we?

Even in the crucible of college football rivalries, some things are just too far out of bounds.