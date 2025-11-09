Lane Kiffin And The Repost Heard 'Round The World

Guys, I have to be honest with you, this whole Florida coaching search saga is exhausting.

It was fun in the beginning, but the constant back and forth with Ole Miss fans on whether he will leave Oxford and whether Florida is a better job than Ole Miss is starting to wear on my psyche a little.

Then you throw in a troll master like Rebels' head coach Lane Kiffin, and you get a recipe for disaster.

Kiffin is known to have his fun with fellow SEC fanbases, and has even gone after the Gators multiple times this year, adopting former Florida coach Billy Napier's "spot the ball" mantra with plenty of sarcasm to spare.

Last night, Kiffin decided to take his troll game to the next level.

For context, the hapless Gators were displaying their usual offensive ineptitude in their personal house of horrors known as Kroger Field in Lexington, when they decided a change was needed.

Regular Florida starter DJ Lagway was benched after throwing three first-half interceptions, paving the way for true freshman quarterback Tramell Jones.

That in and of itself would have been newsworthy, but as the benching circulated social media, Kiffin decided to toss a grenade down the chimney of a chemical plant and run.

Yes, this is real.

Yes, it is still up.

You can go and see for yourself on his profile, but the sitting Ole Miss head coach is reposting news about a quarterback battle for a job he is reportedly interested in.

Pure insanity.

This provided the perfect Rorschach test for both Gator and Rebel fans alike, with some speculating this is a clue that he's leaving, while others were claiming this is proof he is just stringing Florida along.

Either way you slice it, with a single stroke of his thumb, Kiffin just poured more gasoline on the fire that is the 2025 coaching carousel.

We still have three more weeks before the regular season comes to an end, so buckle up, folks.

It's only going to get weirder from here.

What are your thoughts? Is a head coach reposting a QB benching at a rival school hilarious or out of bounds? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com.