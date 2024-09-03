Lane Kiffin Trolls Brian Kelly With Clever Tweet

Lane Kiffin continues to be a content machine on social media.

The Ole Miss football coach is known for being a grade-A troll on X, and it's been that way for years. He's an offensive genius on the football field, and he's a savage off it on social media.

He just couldn't help himself from taking a shot at Brian Kelly following the LSU Tigers losing to USC, and he tied in a recent feud between the two.

Lane Kiffin trolls Brian Kelly.

Following the loss to the Trojans, Kelly slammed the table at his press conference while complaining about the state of his team.

It was a bit of a bizarre moment, but seeing a coach lose his cool is absolutely not out of the norm.

How did Kiffin respond? By tying in the back and forth the two had about Coke products and soda being bad for you.

He quote tweeted a picture of Kelly slamming the table and suggested the LSU coach get himself a Coke Zero to enjoy.

You can see the funny tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a prime example of why Lane Kiffin is worth following on social media. LSU and fans of the team are down bad. They're in a dark place.

Kiffin, instead of ignoring the situation, hops on X to twist the knife in their gut a little bit more by dragging the team's head coach.

I believe the saying is, "He who laughs last laughs the loudest." It appears Kiffin hadn't forgotten about their humorous Coke battle, and made sure to let Kelly know it after losing a third straight opener at LSU.

Never change, Kiffin. Absolutely never change. College football is a lot more fun with this kind of chaos and pettiness involved. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.