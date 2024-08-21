LSU's Brian Kelly Trolled Lane Kiffin Over Comments Regarding Coke. We've Got Ourselves A Soda War

Do you have a problem with Coke products like Lane Kiffin, or do you stand with LSU head coach Brian Kelly?

A week before the start of the college football season, we've already got one SEC head coach trolling the other, and it all has to do with the Coca-Cola company, which is a sponsor for both teams.

Ok, I have to admit, when Lane Kiffin took to the stage this week for a press conference to discuss his Rebels football team, but then went on a tangent about the amount of sugar in a single Coke, I laughed. What else was he supposed to talk about that he hasn't said in recent weeks?

In true Lane Kiffin form, he made sure to give his commentary on topics that aren't related to football, which got a few laughs from media members in Oxford.

"You guys have 130 percent of your sugar for your entire day is in this one bottle," Kiffin noted.

One of the reasons why the bottle sits at each press conference is because they've been a sponsor of the NCAA since 2002. If you pay attention to press conferences around the country, you will see some type of Coca-Cola product at the podium when a coach is talking.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban was notorious for his press gatherings that included the bottle at the podium.

I would make a safe bet that the SEC head coaches text chain was lighting up with comments about Lane going off on a Coke bottle, which then led to someone asking Brian Kelly to have some fun at Kiffin's expense.

Also, I can promise you Lane Kiffin will have a bottle of Coke in his hand when the Rebels travel to Baton Rouge on October 12th for a monster game in Death Valley.

LSU's Brian Kelly With The Ultimate ‘Coke’ Troll Job

But in a move that can only be described as a fantastic troll job, LSU head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Wednesday, and had to get in a shot at Lane Kiffin.

"Just a shout-out to our sponsor, Coke. Smartwater, a great Coke product," Brian Kelly noted. "Minerals, vitamins, it's just great for ya. Refreshing, healthy, and Coke provides you all the products you need, depending on what you like. And I love Smartwater."

This is the type of banter that we need between two coaches of powerful programs, especially with their season-openers rapidly approaching. Thankfully, this back-and-forth will keep up, given that both Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly are known for their witty sense of humor.

As for what's next? I'm just waiting on another head coach in the SEC to jump into this action, given that Coca-Cola has so many different products.

God bless, college football.