Lane Kiffin Tutorial: Brush Up On Social Media Skills, It Will Be A Long Two Months For LSU, Florida Fans

College football’s wildest coaching carousel just got messier with Brian Kelly, and Lane Kiffin’s Twitter feed might be the biggest clue or the biggest troll.

Good luck to all the Florida and LSU fans trying to decipher Lane Kiffin’s social media posts over the next two months. Maybe go ask your kids what some of those emojis mean if you’re confused scrolling through X.

We’re in the middle of one of the wildest coaching carousels in college football history, and it’s far from over. There was already a circus around the Gators’ coaching search in the wake of Billy Napier's firing. Then LSU decided to join the party this past weekend with the firing of Brian Kelly. Now both fan bases are getting a crash course in "Kiffin-ology," something Ole Miss fans have been fluent in for the past six years.

Whatever the fans do, don't expect a decision from Kiffin or anyone else anytime soon.

One of the reasons why this will take so long centers around the college football playoff, which doesn't start until December 19th. Yes, that's a week after early signing day for high school athletes, and two weeks before the transfer portal opens.

Starting to get the picture?

A Test of Patience

A lot of schools won’t wait that long. They’ll pluck a coordinator from a Power Conference or Group of Six program simply because there are only so many head-coaching-ready candidates out there. Think Arkansas, UCLA, Virginia Tech — and a few others.

As for Kiffin, he will take his time. There will be message board rumors, flight tracking, agents putting out information and the dreaded ‘inside sources’ that run to these fan sites like a shopper on Black Friday hoping for that 75-inch TV's at Best Buy.

But, this is also one of the most enjoyable times of the year, as fans look for every inside piece of information they can get their hands on, or pay for.

If you're LSU, go ahead and call Nick Saban through the backchannels, though I think discussing the opportunity with Miss Terry might be the smartest move to start. Offer your former coach upwards of $20 million per year and make him say no.

Heck, Florida can do the same, if they want. But, the Tigers would have a better shot at reeling Saban out of retirement with a three-year contract than the Gators, which I think is stating the obvious. The point is that it doesn't hurt to call, just ask Marcus Freeman.

And by the way, Jon Sumrall might actually be the best candidate for the LSU job, so don't get upset if Kiffin turns both schools down.

I can promise you that Florida, Penn State and LSU have already reached out to respective agents of these potential coaches to gauge their interest. It's not as if these candidates are learning about interest from schools on the last day of their season.

Lane Kiffin And Social Media

Back to Kiffin. Like I said earlier, for the love of all that's good, please don't drive yourself crazy in hopes of getting into the twitter mind of the Ole Miss head coach. It's a deep, dark, valley that will only leave you with a headache, and maybe a little heartache.

If I've learned anything in my time covering Kiffin, it's that while he has clearly changed his life, he still loves to poke the bear with his social media accounts.

Take Monday for instance, where Kiffin posted a photo of his family, followed by a caption that pays homage to Oxford, Mississippi.

"Ok, Velvet Ditch. Do Your Thing," Kiffin said, with a ‘home’ emoji added to the top..

Remember what I said about upping your social media language? Flroida and LSU fans are probably asking ‘What the hell is a Velvet Ditch?'.

"Oxford, MS is a comfortable, cozy place where once you arrive, you will not want to leave. It is because of this velvet-like comfort that Oxford got its whimsical nickname, The Velvet Ditch," a quick Google search will explain to you.

Heck, there are restaurants and daiquiri bars with the same name in the Oxford area, so I think you're starting to get the picture here.

So, do your best to get through the next two or three months of the regular season before a sitting coach with playoff aspirations can be hired. Please, don't lose your mind on social media.

And just know that there are only a few coaches that could be considered ‘home run’ hires. So, don't take offense when your athletic director hits a double, but tries to sell it as a homer.

Good luck.