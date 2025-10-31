Does It Get Any More SEC Than Playing To Avenge Your Dead Grandfather?

My name is Gunner Stockton. You killed my grandfather. Prepare to die.

It's no secret that the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs despise each other.

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is one of the most heated rivalries in the south, with both schools' fanbases harboring a particular amount of hate for the other.

That hatred often spills over onto the field and even into the coaching world, where former players like Steve Spurrier and Kirby Smart turned their humiliations as students at their respective institutions into motivation to crush the very rivals that inflicted so much pain on them in the past.

One player specifically from this year's iteration of the Cocktail Party has a unique axe to grind when it comes to his hatred for the Florida Gators, and it's an incredibly relatable one at that.

You see! Every time we say things like "it just means more in the SEC," this is the kind of stuff we are talking about!

According to ESPN's Marck Schlabach, Georgia QB Gunner Stockton's grandfather, Lawrence, was in the stands for the 2010 edition of the Cocktail Party (coincidentally, the only one I've ever been to as well), when Gators punter-turned-kicker sank a 37-yard field goal in overtime to down the Dawgs.

Notably, during a timeout before the ensuing attempt, then-Bulldogs defensive coordinator (and future Gators DC) Todd Grantham made the "choke" hand gesture at Henry, who promptly drilled the field goal and stared down the Georgia sideline (you can see the whole exchange in the video below).

What is already a notorious moment on either side of this rivalry apparently gained some more juice, as, according to Schlabach, Stockton's grandfather had a heart attack right there at the stadium.

"He said something about Todd Grantham and collapsed," said Suzanne Frederickson, Lawrence Stockton's widow.

"Every time we go to Florida," Gunner said, "I really want to beat them bad in Jacksonville."

Great, as if the Gators needed any more motivation from their opponent.

It doesn't get much more SEC than vowing to avenge your grandfather's death by beating your biggest rival.

Hey, Gunner, I think you're directing your ire towards the wrong people. Todd Grantham is the man you want.

We don't like him in Gainesville, either, so at least we have that in common.

Between Stockton avenging his grandpa and Kirby wanting to do some questionable things to Florida QB DJ Lagway, this Cocktail Party is sure to be an entertaining one for everyone involved.

Regardless of what happens on the field, we are guaranteed another classic chapter in this historic rivalry in Jacksonville on Saturday.