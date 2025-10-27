Kirby Smart Delivers Questionable Quote When Discussing How To Stop DJ Lagway

Come again, Kirby? Or don't, on second thought.

Florida-Georgia. Georgia-Florida. The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

No matter what you choose to call it, one of the best and most heated rivalries is coming to a TV near you at 3:30 PM Eastern on Saturday.

You can throw the record books out when these two teams square off, as the 3-4 Florida Gators limp into Jacksonville to take on the top-10 Georgia Bulldogs.

But UGA head coach Kirby Smart knows he can't take this version of the Gators lightly.

At his Monday press conference, he talked about, among other things, what it would take to slow down a guy like Florida QB DJ Lagway.

Lagway may not be having the best year in 2025, but the 6'3", 247lb signal caller represents a unique challenge for anyone trying to wrap him up in the backfield.

Smart made his bones as a defensive coordinator and is widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in the game of college football, so everyone waited with bated breath to see what the Saban disciple had to say about taking down a mobile mammoth like Lagway.

And, boy, oh boy, did he not disappoint!

I'm sorry, come again?

Wait, no! Don't do that! Allow me to rephrase that.

What exactly did Kirby mean by this?

Look, we are all excited about the game this weekend, coach, but there's no need for that kind of talk at the podium.

Naturally, the fine folks on X had an absolute field day with Smart's questionable comments earlier today.

Okay, guys, let's be mature about this, shall we?

Lagway better watch his back out there Saturday, and maybe avoid coach Smart in the handshake line after the game, just to be safe.

In all seriousness, this should be a fun one.

These two programs hate each other, and the Gators should have a much more cohesive unit on offense without Billy Napier acting as a ball-and-chain at offensive coordinator.

I'm super excited about this one, though maybe not as excited as Kirby Smart seems to be.

Regardless, make sure you're tuned into this one, if for no other reason than to see if the Bulldogs employ a new unique defensive strategy at the behest of their head coach.

For the sake of DJ Lagway and the viewers at home, let's pray that isn't the case.