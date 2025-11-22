Lane Kiffin Is Openly Cheating On Ole Miss, And The Rebs Are Just Taking It? There's A Word For That

At what point does Ole Miss grow a set of stones here?

Well, it's officially happened. The Lane Kiffin saga has gone on long enough to annoy me, which is shocking given A) I'm a Kiffin fan, and B) I'm a Gators fan.

I've long coveted Kiffin for Florida. I believe this is Year 3 of this nonsense. Maybe it's because LSU reportedly offered him north of $90 million, and Florida seems out of it (again). Maybe that's why I finally broke this morning.

Or, maybe, it's because I'm not a simp and cuck – two things Ole Miss certainly looks like today. I know. They're harsh words. Nasty words. Probably not the nicest.

But, they both work. And they're both applicable here.

Here's a question I keep coming back to this morning, and it really only popped into my head after yesterday's news that Ole Miss and Kiffin would table this drama for another week before Lane makes a decision: at what point does Ole Miss gather what little pride they have left, and tell Lane to piss off?

Ole Miss needs to sack up with Lane Kiffin

Again, I LOVE Lane Kiffin. I want him in Gainesville. But, I also have a soft spot for Ole Miss. I have ties to Ole Miss. I have made a lot of money betting on Kiffin's Ole Miss offense over the past few years.

I've said for a month now that I believe he's staying in Oxford, although I'm admittedly backing off that a bit now.

But here's my point: why do Ole Miss and Keith Carter and the boosters continue to put up with this nonsense? I don't get it.

I realize Lane Kiffin is the best thing to happen to Ole Miss since Eli Manning. The Lane Era has been a blast. He's made that program relevant again. He's made them fun.

But it's been all headlines, and no hardware. Frankly, that's sort of been Kiffin's calling card wherever he's gone. Tennessee. Oakland. Alabama. He won a couple Conference USA titles at FAU. Whoopty-doo. But what has he won at Ole Miss? Seriously. Tell me.

A Sugar Bowl loss, a Peach Bowl win, and a big win over Duke in the Gator Bowl last season. Again, it's been fun. I'd kill for a three-year stretch like that in Gainesville.

But this ain't Nick Saban. Come on.

And again, I WANT him in Florida. Nothing would make me happier. But Ole Miss has to grow a set of balls here and say enough is enough. It's embarrassing. Keith Carter looks as bad as Lane does at this point.

The guy is publicly cheating on you, and you're allowing it to happen! That's what's happening here. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are married. He is sleeping with LSU and Florida on the side, not trying to hide it, and then coming home and expecting dinner, a drink, a foot rub, and more sex.

And Ole Miss is just … taking it? I don't get it. For what? A Gator Bowl trophy?

This happens every year. Lane is clearly a rental. He clearly wants to be anywhere else, or else he would've signed the contract a month ago.

It makes Ole Miss look bad. It HAS to infuriate the fans. Lord knows I'd be embarrassed, and I'm prepared to be in five years when Florida coach Lane Kiffin is having a very public affair with Alabama.

God help us if Kalen DeBoer ever leaves (or gets canned), by the way. LSU and UF will feel like Ole Miss real quick if and when that happens.

Anyway, that's my Ted Talk for today. The last month has been a bad look for Lane. The past week, in my opinion, has been a worse look for Ole Miss.

Being in an open marriage ain't for the faint of heart, I reckon.

Hell. Maybe BYU gets in on this action before a decision is made!