NFL RedZone Commercials Fiasco Exposes ESPN And NFL Network Journalistic Complicity In Real Time

It was jarring watching rebel-for-any-cause Pat McAfee basically dismissing the news that NFL RedZone this Sunday for the first time in its 16-year history will include commercials.

But, like it or not, fair or not, that makes McAfee – who otherwise has a well-deserved reputation for being a man of the people – the face of compliance following the NFL's agreement to become a minority owner in ESPN.

McAffe: No One Upset About Commercials

McAfee is by no means a "journalist" nor pretends to be – he might think the label is an insult – but he also becomes an example in real time of how the looming deal in which ESPN and the NFL are getting in bed together may indeed affect the journalism done by the network.

McAfee, by the way, was not alone on the conflicted journalism front when NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson announced on his show that NFL RedZone will no longer be commercial-free. More on that in a moment.

"I don't think anybody's upset about the commercials," McAfee told Hanson and the audience during a segment on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. "It's an easy thing to kind of tweet about and post about. But I don't think anybody's turning it off because of commercials."

He could not be more wrong.

Fans Upset About NFL RedZone Ads

Fans all over social media are revolting in the wake of the news. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to post their subscription cancellation notices.

Others tried to start some sort of boycott movement.

Others suggested fans pirate the channel without paying for it as a sort of revenge, following the news commercials are coming.

And what does that have to do with journalistic integrity? Well, nothing.

But this does:

NFL Affects NFL Network Content

OutKick previously reported that the NFL becoming a minority owner of ESPN comes with journalist conflict of interest concerns because the network covers the league. So when this deal is approved, ESPN will be covering a minority owner with a 10 percent stake in the network.

That will give the NFL an implicit editorial say over ESPN's coverage. And while the league has already said that won't happen, we simply don't believe it, because commissioner Roger Goodell has already played fast and loose with his promises about NFL RedZone.

And the NFL has definitely exercised editorial sway over NFL Network since its inception.

Simply, the NFL Network rarely covers stories that impugn the NFL. And NFL Network reporters (plural) have told OutKick they either avoid on their own or have been advised not to address certain stories because the NFL would frown upon the coverage.

Well, we saw an example of that in real time on Wednesday by both ESPN and NFL Network reporters.

On Wednesday, the NFL Network and its top insiders Ian Rappoport and Tom Pelissero posted on their social accounts about Braxton Jones starting at left tackle for the Chicago Bears, and Jaxson Dart becoming the unofficial backup for the Giants, and Braxton Berrios not practicing because of a hamstring.

But not a word about the NFL imposing commercials on NFL RedZone viewers for the first time.

Radio Silence Is Valuable To NFL

Over at ESPN, NFL insider Adam Schefter posted about 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings getting a $3 million incentive – five times.

But nothing about NFL RedZone, which has an estimated reach of 40-50 million viewers, adding commercials for the first time.

So, why does the silence matter?

As the NFL season looms, with the biggest slate of games on Sunday, NFL RedZone is still selling subscriptions. And the NFL, which still owns the channel, obviously doesn't want people canceling their subscriptions.

So the radio silence about the advent of commercials obviously helps keep subscribers from possibly leaving and does not inform potential subscribers interested in signing up of a fact they might dislike.

The NFL, by the way, believes the idea that there is a conflict of interest following the ESPN deal is not legitimate.

NFL: Commericals In Works For A Year

The NFL insists this change to include commercials on NFL RedZone was in the works before the deal in which ESPN acquired the NFL Network, NFL RedZone and its brand, and other properties.

An ESPN source, meanwhile, told OutKick that the network is not responsible for the change because it has not yet taken over NFL RedZone, pending numerous approvals.

So all of what we're seeing is coincidence.

Per the NFL, the plan is to space a "limited number" of commercials throughout the full-day event. The actual number and at what pace is not being disclosed.

And apparently, viewers will still be able to view action during the commercials because the screen will split into two boxes during commercials – with one screen with no sound playing the NFL action and the other screen with full audio playing the commercial.