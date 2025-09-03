NFL RedZone Making One Terrible Change No NFL Fan Welcomes

The good news is that we're almost at that moment when the NFL RedZone channel will once again take us for a ride on the most exciting moments of games for seven hours on Sunday. But there is going to be a huge problem this season.

Commercials.

They're coming.

Commercials Coming To NFL Redzone

NFL RedZone has been the NFL's all-action, seven-hour Sunday broadcast, showing every touchdown from every game in real time since its inception in 2009.

And since its inception, it has been commercial-free with the slight exception of runners across the bottom or side of the screen. But now we're going to full-on commercial breaks, apparently.

That, according to RedZone host Scott Hanson, who delivered the disappointing news Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I'm the host of the show," Hanson told McAfee. "The business folks handle the business. And I have no say over different elements that could or could not be in the show."

And so, you'll get the so-called Octobox with the live games going on.

NFL Redzone Won't Be The Same

But, again, commercials.

We're getting seven hours of RedZone football instead of seven hours of commercial-free RedZone football.

The sound you now hear is an estimated 40 million or so viewers getting upset.

The whole point of NFL RedZone is to provide live action updates from whatever game is offering big plays in big moments, and doing so live.

The question becomes how the new format with commercials will handle things if multiple big plays or touchdowns occur during a commercial break.

It has the potential to lose the whole point of the darn channel.

"We are not going to sacrifice any great football for any of the business side of things," Hanson insisted. "The business folks are going to handle the business and we play the hand that's dealt us.

"But we will not miss a touchdown. We will not say, ‘Oh, OK, this is first-and-goal from the 5, but let’s sell some pizza or pickup trucks.' You pick and choose your spots like anything."

Roger Goodell Promised No Changes

And this is the part where we blame the NFL and likely ESPN:

The worldwide leader last month announced the purchase of the NFL Network, the RedZone channel and its branding, and other NFL properties.

This raised eyebrows as to what all this meant, particularly to journalistic integrity at ESPN, which following approval will both own and be in business with an entity it covers on a regular basis.

Part of that skepticism, and even suspicion, about possible changes included what ESPN would do to the RedZone. And, in fairness, it's unclear of the changes that begin Sunday were dictated by ESPN. OutKick reached out to ESPN for comment.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told us last month not to worry about any of this,

"That will actually stay the same," Goodell said of NFL RedZone during an interview with ESPN after the purchase announcement. "It will continue to be produced [out of the NFL Network studios in California]. It will be the NFL RedZone. I don't think fans will see any difference to that."

News Comes Just Before NFL Season

So did Goodell misspeak? Fail to read the agreement? What?

Goodell said no one would see differences in the first week of August. And fans and viewers might have read that and decided to subscribe or re-subscribe for 2025 thinking everything would be the same.

But four days before the first broadcast, we find out there are indeed differences.

ESPN years ago ruined SportsCenter.

It ruined sports for some by not sticking to sports.

And now it is about to ruin the NFL RedZone.