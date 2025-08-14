Roger Goodell Assures ESPN That New Owner NFL Won't Interfere In Coverage Of Itself

The grand union between the NFL and ESPN, which rocked the media landscape when it was announced last week, took a logical step on Wednesday when Roger Goodell delivered a recorded message to ESPN employees at their company-wide town hall meeting.

And part of the NFL commissioner's message was meant to allay some fears at the network that its journalism could be affected going forward.

Roger Goodell Says ESPN Can Report

Goodell emphasized to ESPN employees that the league would not get involved in the network’s coverage of the league, a source told Front Office Sports.

That would obviously include potentially negative coverage of the NFL by its broadcast partner and new family relative of sorts.

This is big if true.

One of the first things OutKick noted in its reporting of the mini-merger between the worldwide leader and America's most popular sports league is that the NFL might be tempted to sway coverage of itself toward more positive stories, more acceptable opinions, and away from controversy.

Why did we make this point?

Because the NFL has for years done exactly that with the NFL Network, which it has owned since its inception in 2003.

NFL's History Belies Goodell's Promise

OutKick was told by two NFL Network employees that there are some stories or situations they simply couldn't or wouldn't cover because it would be frowned upon by "the higher ups," one of those sources said.

ESPN is acquiring the NFL Network, the NFL's RedZone channel and brand, and the NFL's fantasy football platform in exchange for the NFL getting a 10 percent stake in ESPN.

That stake, which has been estimated to be worth between $2-$3 billion, effectively makes the NFL a part owner of ESPN.

And that begs the question of whether the part owner would drive coverage of itself toward more positive stories and spins and away from potential controversy.

If you're saying that concern is bogus because no such thing would be possible at ESPN even amid a known history of it happening at the NFL Network, then consider this

Goodell thought it important enough to mention it to ESPN employees. It's on his mind.

And it's been discussed among some ESPN people. ESPN sources recently told OutKick it has been a topic of conversation in Bristol, CT., where ESPN is headquartered.

NFL's Nuance Of Not Interfering With ESPN

So this leads us to the elephant in the room: Goodell is promising the league won't interfere with how ESPN's journalism is done.

But the league definitely can and has taken steps with other partners in reacting to how their journalism is done.

The league rewards its favored reporters and broadcasters with scoops or interviews. The league stiff-arms outlets and reporters that it doesn't consider friendly or compliant.

There is a reason Jon Gruden is suing the NFL after, according to him, the league leaked coarse emails he wrote that eventually led to his losing his job as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Those leaks went to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times – both located in Manhattan, blocks from the league's 345 Park Avenue headquarters.

So what happens if ESPN broadcasts or publishes a story the NFL doesn't like? That Roger Goodell doesn't like?

There may have been no interference of that story coming out, as Goodell is promising. But would there be pushback after the fact?

With that pushback on ESPN coming from one of its owners?