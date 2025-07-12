The Red Sox Haven't Lost Since Visiting The White House; And Donald Trump Is Very Aware

The Boston Red Sox are on an unreal tear right now.

They’ve won eight in a row and nine of their last 10. All the bats are humming. The bullpen is (finally) doing its job. Boston has gotten so good that it’s making opposing announcers downright miserable when they win , and the hometown announcers absolutely stoked.

Man, the vibes are great down at Fenway Park (Pahk?).

And you know who we have to thank for all of this?

Donald Trump.

No seriously, there’s a connection.

When the Sox went down to Washington D.C. for a series against the Nationals during the Fourth of July, they stopped by the White House to visit the President . The next day, they clobbered the Nationals 11-2 - and that kicked off this glorious winning streak.

Ever the social media genius, he posted about it on Truth Social after the Red Sox walked it off against the Tampa Bay Rays last night.

Is there a correlation between engaging with conservative politicians/ideas and winning? There might be.

Furthermore, the opposite might be true: selling out for wokeness brings about tons of losses. After all, the New York Mets absolutely STUNK after they displayed a gay pride flag on the Citi Field jumbotron during the national anthem.

Of course, Boston’s streak could end today after their matinée with the Rays. But even if it's only for eight days in July, it's a scientifically verifiable fact that Trump brought the Red Sox good luck.

At least, that’s what Trump thinks. But it's hard to prove him wrong.