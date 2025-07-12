Tampa Bay Rays Announcers Sound Beyond Miserable During Crushing Walk-Off Loss

The Boston Red Sox are suddenly a JUGGERNAUT, which everyone saw coming after trading away Rafael Devers for a bag of peanuts.

Don't lie. You didn't see it. I certainly didn't. I called the GM a scumbag multiple times after last month's trade. Still think he is.

BUT, the team is winning baseball games right now at an unprecedented rate. Eight in a row. Nine of their last 10. From outside the playoff picture to sole possession of the second AL wild card spot. Only five games out of the AL East lead.

It's been an insane run by the Sox, and Friday's walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays was maybe the most electric I've seen – and heard – Fenway Park in years.

Seriously, you ain't getting this sort of energy in most ballparks in July.

Give these Rays guys an Emmy

Forget July. Most parks don't sound like that in OCTOBER. It's why Fenway is just the best.

Frankly, that's why baseball desperately needs the Red Sox back in the playoffs. It's been four years, and you ain't matching that sort of energy anywhere else.

Now, my favorite part of these walk-offs or game-winners is when we get to listen to the other side of the booth. The losers. The hunted, not the hunters.

And this call from the Rays' announcers last night may be my favorite of all-time.

All. Time.

"Wow. Red Sox win, 5-4."

That's it. So simple, yet so effective. Just pure heartbreak. Folks who just learned that they've got only months to live have reacted with more pep in their step.

Just a masterclass here by these fellas. Hand them the Emmy TODAY. They're so disgusted by what just transpired, they don't even bother trying to call the action.

Just dead silence followed by … "Wow."

Cinema. I'm making it my new ringtone. I can't get enough.

Are the Red Sox back? God, I hope so. We need playoff baseball back at Fenway.