The Boston Red Sox Have Been A Dumpster Fire Since Trading Rafael Devers For A Ham Sandwich

Are the Red Sox the biggest frauds in all of sports?

I realize I'm a privileged Boston Red Sox fan at 32. I get it. I know my dad and my grandpa had it waaaaaaaaaaaaaay worse than I do, or ever will, when it comes to the Sox.

I've seen them win four titles over my lifetime. I've been to multiple World Series games. I grew up with Papi and Manny. With Pedro tossing Don Zimmer around like a ragdoll. Varitek vs. A-Rod. The greatest comeback in professional sports. All of it.

I get it. I know.

But, it's time to bitch and moan for a bit, because this organization is a complete embarrassment right now. Frankly, I'd argue that they're maybe the most fraudulent franchise in all of sports. Forget baseball. All of them. Every single one.

They're run by a bunch of greedy scumbags who A) don't care about winning, and B) really don't care about their fans.

The same fans, by the way, who may be the most passionate, most loyal in all of baseball. The Red Sox charge them a billion dollars to watch a game at Fenway, and then tell them (us) to kick rocks.

Since trading away Rafael Devers nearly two weeks ago, the Sox have gone 3-7. They're averaging under three runs per game. They've scored four runs since Tuesday.

They returned home Friday night for the first time since the trade, and promptly got shutout by the Blue Jays.

All while that loser, Craig Breslow, sat in his fancy suite high above Fenway and watched it unfold.

The Red Sox are pathetic

I mean, it's just so pathetic. What a disgrace. Scumbags. John Henry, Sam Kennedy, Craig Breslow – all scumbags. At this point, I'd throw Alex Cora into that mix as well.

You win five straight games. Sweep the Yankees. Get back into a wild card spot. For the first time in years, the team looks competent.

And then you trade Rafael Devers for a bag of baseballs. The dude they traded him for, Kyle Harrison? He made his minor league debut the other night (he's in the minors!) and got rocked. ROCKED.

I know the Giants have stunk since the Devers trade, too. They somehow managed to get swept by the Marlins last week, which I thought was physically impossible to do. But this isn't about them. I don't care about them.

This is about the Boston Red Sox telling their fans to piss off, and then trying to slap lipstick on a pig when the team predictably started STINKING:

Piss alllllllllllllll the way off, Craig. You're a moron. John Henry? Another moron – and an insufferable Lib at that, which makes it even worse.

LOOK at that lineup the Red Sox rolled out there last night – again, in their first home game since the Devers trade.

Abraham Toro hitting in the two-hole (Devers' old spot, by the way). Trevor Story, who is roughly 104-years-old at this point, batting cleanup. David Hamilton, Connor Wong and some dude named Nick Sogard rounding it all out.

Wong, by the way, was part of the Mookie Betts deal back in 2020. He's hitting .151 with 1 RBI this year.

One.

I don't blame Breslow for that, obviously. He wasn't there.

But he's here now, just watching it all unfold on a Friday night at Fenway while sipping Diet Cokes in his luxury suit.

Scumbag.

What a disaster.