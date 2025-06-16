Greedy Scumbags Who Run The Red Sox Screwed Over 100K Fans With Suspect Timing Of Rafael Devers Trade

The Boston Red Sox are such a disgrace, and that comes from someone who stuck with them through the Mookie trade. Through the Xander Bogaerts trade. Through the last few seasons of being an absolutely miserable baseball team.

I was at Game 1 of the 2004 World Series. I was there for the Ortiz grand slam in 2013. I was at Tim Wakefield's 200th career win. I used to freeze my ass off outside the ballpark on Truck Day every February.

But this Rafael Devers trade? It's the scummiest move I've ever seen from an organization – for multiple reasons. Multiple.

Way down on the list, but perhaps the dirtiest of all? How about the team holding onto Devers through the weekend? Conveniently, it was a home weekend series against the Yankees – the first time they've been at Fenway this season – with the Sox wearing their new City Connect green uniforms on Friday.

Why is that important? Oh, I don't know … what the hell do you think fans spent hundreds of dollars on all weekend long?

I'd imagine those No. 11 green Raffy jerseys were FLYING off the shelves on Yawkey Way (yes, it's still Yawkey Way, you wokes).

And take a guess at the refund policy on those bad boys …

This is so perfectly on-brand for the Red Sox

It's just so disgusting, yet so on-brand for this version of the Boston Red Sox. John Henry has been a scumbag for years now. We all thought he'd come back down to earth – somewhat – when he paid for Alex Bregman during the offseason, but nope. He's the same greedy bastard he's been for a decade now.

He also owns the insufferable Boston Globe, which tells you everything you need to know.

He stopped caring about the Red Sox years ago. They're a special team that's no longer special to him. That's the best way I can put it.

Fenway Park routinely sells out – I'd imagine more than most ballparks in Major League Baseball. That's nearly 40,000 fans for every home game. Ticket prices are ridiculous, yet fans show up and show out every single season despite the organization stinking for years now.

They came out in droves again this past weekend, because the Yankees were in town and the Sox were playing better baseball as of late.

The team delivered, sweeping the Yanks, getting back to over .500, and moving into a tie for a playoff spot. Fenway was electric. Rafael Devers hit a homer yesterday to cap a 2-0 Sox win.

For the first time in a long time – a loooooooooooooooong time – the Sox were fun again. Fans were interested again. We started buying in … and buying merchandise.

And now, folks are stuck with useless Rafael Devers City Connect jerseys that burned a Mass Pike-sized hole in their pockets. And there's nothing they can do about it.

Again, it's low on the list of complaints Red Sox fans have today. But, it's so perfectly on-brand for an organization that's been giving them the finger for years now. The perfect, petty bow to put on top of all of this.

What a disgrace.