Red Sox Fans Are Livid With Management After Sending Rafael Devers To Giants In Shocking Blockbuster

This trade came out of nowhere.

Well, this isn’t how I expected the day to go.

I planned on sitting around a bonfire and enjoying a meal to celebrate my dad on Father's Day (I hope all the dads out there felt celebrated). Then I open X for one second and I find out that the Boston Red Sox have initiated a blockbuster trade that will send Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

Wow. I did not see that coming.

The Devers saga had been quite complicated all season. First, there was Devers being thoroughly unwilling to give up playing third base after the Sox signed Alex Bregman. Then he barely hustled down the line in a series earlier this month against the New York Yankees, a cardinal sin in Boston baseball.

However, he has also played the most games in the MLB this season and has hit 18 home runs and 57 RBIs. Despite the drama, he has done nothing but rake for the Sox all season.

Evidently, the Sox are getting a lot of players in the swap , something that couldn’t be said when the team shipped Mookie Betts off to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. But all the players are performing miserably this year - which stinks.

Boston fans - myself included - aren't just made. In fact, they are quite peeved.

I’m super torn by all of this. On the one hand, Devers could have had a much better attitude about playing DH and giving up third base to a superior defensive player. But ownership didn’t do anything to communicate with him and shipped off yet another home-grown talent to a contender.

This organization sucks, and this trade is just the latest example of it.