The Mets Have Been A Disaster Since Insulting The National Anthem With A Pride Flag

The New York Mets held their obligatory Pride Night late last week, and really went the extra mile by showing a rainbow flag on the jumbotron during the national anthem.

Because nothing gets Americans more on board with Pride month than replacing Old Glory with a rainbow flag. Naturally.

Anyway, social media dragged the ‘Amazins through the mud for the decision, and they promptly went on to lose, 7-5. Sad. NOT the way Citi Field wanted to spend … Pride Tank Top Night … I’m sure.

The good news, though? The Mets quickly got back on track the rest of the weekend, putting the whole thing behind them like the professionals they are.

Just kidding! New York got swept last weekend by the Rays, and then promptly got swept this week by the rival Braves, making them a cool 0-6 since disrespecting our flag.

Luckily, nobody has noticed!

This was probably a predictable outcome

I mean, it's objectively hilarious. Come on. Funny is funny, and this one is funny. Also predictable, if you believe in the whole karma thing.

Maybe the Baseball Gods didn't appreciate swapping out the American Flag for a Pride flag? Just a thought. Lord knows sane Americans didn't.

The move was widely panned on social media, and the Mets have been a disaster ever since. Getting swept at home by a team that's currently playing in a minor league ballpark? Tough scene.

Then getting swept by your rivals, while getting outscored 12-1 over the final two games? Brutal. Not how you want to spend the penultimate week of Pride Month. Not at all.

Oh well. You can't fix stupid, and this was a stupid move by the Mets. Perhaps a little less virtue-signaling, and a little more time in the cage would go a long way? I don't know. I'm just spit-balling here.

At least things get easier this weekend with a trip to … Philadelphia!

Let's see what kinda legs this current losing streak has.