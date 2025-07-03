Red Sox Players Make A Stop At The White House, Visit With President Trump

Red Sox players pay a visit to the Commander in Chief.

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox took a lively detour during their Washington trip, swinging by the White House for a cheerful visit with President Donald Trump.

Red Sox players, including Justin Wilson, Romy Gonzalez, Greg Weissert, Garrett Whitlock, Brennan Bernardino, Rob Refsnyder, and more, appeared on video, in the Oval Office, meeting with President Trump during the team’s trip to Washington to face the Nationals.

White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin shared a video of Trump greeting the delighted Red Sox players. The Red Sox team previously visited in 2019 after winning the 2018 World Series.

Following a triumphant week for Trump, which included facilitating peace deals and passing his Big Beautiful Bill, he might offer the Red Sox some advice on getting the job done.

"When was the last time the World Series champs visited the White House BEFORE they won?" one ardent fan remarked.

The Red Sox’s White House visit raised some questions, such as why a sub-.500 team would make a champion-style trip to meet the Commander-in-Chief.

This trip will be a lasting memory for these players, even if they never visit the White House as champions.

