Rams Star Pass Rusher Pays Ultimate Respect To Niners Veteran: 'Not Poking That Bear!'

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse is known for talking smack, especially at pesky Eagles fans.

This week, with Thursday Night Football against the 49ers looming, Verse was asked if he’d dare poke the bear in a matchup with formidable lineman Trent Williams.

The second-year Rams star backed off just enough, careful not to land on Williams’ bad side before the NFC showdown.

"I don’t lie down for anybody. I don’t change up who I am for anybody, but I’m also not dumb," Verse said with a laugh.

"I’d rather let a sleeping giant sleep. I’m not going to wake up anybody who’s minding their business — especially somebody like that."

WATCH:

At 37, Williams is still a baaaad man and one of the league’s best left tackles. An 11-time Pro Bowler, he’s been shutting down players like Verse for his entire career.

"I tell everybody the same thing — Trent’s one of the best linemen ever, a first-ballot Hall of Famer for a reason," Verse added.

"He’s been in the league longer than I’ve even played football. With age, he’s become more savvy — manipulating blocks, messing with you just enough to throw you off. But he’s still that dominant Trent who can eat power and shut you down in the pass rush."

Verse has learned not to swing too wildly, picking up a few lessons after just one full season in the league.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley once warned him about trash-talking Philly before a playoff matchup — a game that ended in an Eagles win and left Verse eating crow.

"Probably not the smartest thing to say when you're coming to Philadelphia," Barkley said in response to Verse's barking.

Still, the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year found some redemption with one fan who sent him a kind letter about watching him on TV.

That gesture softened, only slightly, the linebacker’s feud with Eagles fans.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

