Angry Rams Star Jared Verse Has Heart Strings Pulled By Letter From Eagles Fan

Jared Verse thought he hated the Philadelphia Eagles and their devotees until he received a surprisingly heartwarming letter from a loyal Philly fan.

"I hate Eagles fans," Verse previously stated, speaking with the LA Times. "They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans."

"When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. Like, I actually get genuinely hot," he elaborated.

Verse, a standout edge rusher in his rookie season, ended his year with a loss to the Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

During the matchup, Verse was seen clashing with both Philly players and fans.

Little did Verse know that his tune was about to change.

This week, the Rams newcomer shared a touching letter he received from an Eagles fan who witnessed Verse assisting a cameraman back to his feet during the game — an act that earned him admiration in the fan's eyes.

Verse posted the heartfelt letter on social media, expressing a hint of regret for his relentless criticism of the Eagles and their fan base.

"Guess I should've opened this before the game ... Hope you still a fan," he captioned the photo.

The letter read:

"Dear Jared. Hello from a Philadelphia Eagles Fan! And a 66 year old one at that. (retired lawyer)

"I was watching the Eagles Rams game and saw you help up a knocked over camera man. Really help him and then made sure he was ok. I've watched way too much football in my day and that very atypical!!

"So I thought 'who is this guy?1 and watched your play the rest of the game. No news to you but you are an AMAZING player and I wish we had you in Philly.

"Later on I saw you flatten 350 lb Jordon Mailata on the Eagles OL. Crazy. Went on WIKI and saw your background. Impressive.

"So, Merry Christmas and wishing you and the Rams well - hope to see you in the playoffs. Good luck and good health. I'll be following you from now on."

This unexpected gesture from an Eagles fan bridged a rivalry, showing Verse that sportsmanship can spark surprising bonds.

