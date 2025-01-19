Star Rams Rookie Jared Verse Eats Crow After Taunting Eagles

Los Angeles Rams rookie Jared Verse tried playing the mental game against the Philadelphia Eagles home crowd on Sunday and lost.

But after the Rams' deflating 28-22 loss, Verse ate crow for taunting Eagles fans ahead of the Divisional Round matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Verse made comments that instantly became bulletin board material for Philly fans earlier this week after calling the team annoying.

"When I see that green and white, I hate it," Verse previously stated (relayed by LA Times). "I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot."

Verse, a standout rookie edge rusher out of FSU, backed up his words with a strong outing against the Eagles. He recorded three tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, and two hits on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

The Rams' rook also caught the attention of Eagles players because of his comments on the franchise.

New Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley responded to Verse's ‘hatred’ of Philly.

"Probably not the smartest thing to say when you're coming to Philadelphia," Barkley said Friday.

"I've been on the other side [as a member of the New York Giants], and even if I felt some type of way, I probably wouldn't give them any extra fuel. I'm pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment. It was already going to be loud and rocking so it's just only going to add to it."

Barkley made Verse pay for it on Sunday as well.

On a first-quarter touchdown run, Barkley noticed Verse trailing him and actively taunted the Rams defense on his 62-yard run. The play wasn't a total loss for Verse, who topped out at 21.60 mph while running after Barkley (according to Next Gen Stats) and stunned plenty of folks.

Still, Verse poked the bear and was swallowed up by the beast.

"I don't want my teammates to feel like this again," Verse said after Sunday's loss. "I only want to look in their eyes and see anything but pure bliss and pure happiness. And I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure that doesn't happen again."

In his first year, Jared Verse tallied 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles (two recoveries) and 66 total tackles.

