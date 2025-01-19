Giants Legend Tells Blunt Truth On Letting Saquon Barkley Go To Eagles

Today is a horrible day if you are a New York Giants fan.

Former Giants draft pick Saquon Barkley played a historic game for the Eagles to help them advance to the NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia will now face Washington for the division title game.

Even Giants legends are speaking out on the dreadful day for fans.

Feared but retired Giants edge rusher Justin Tuck spoke out on social media to air his grievances Sunday.

Tuck zeroed in on Barkley's performance, which was brutal.

"And we couldn’t pay this man?" Tuck asked on X.

Of course, Tuck is alluding to the Giants' offseason saga last year, when they had to choose between re-signing former quarterback Daniel Jones to a franchise-level contract and re-signing/franchise-tagging Saquon Barkley.

The Giants decided to pay Daniel Jones $160 million for a four-year contract extension, only to cut him by the end of the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Barkley walked and joined the Philadelphia Eagles, putting on a 2,000-yard rushing season and running for a mind-blowing 205 yards (plus two touchdowns) on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

While the Giants could never develop Barkley, the Eagles did manage to boost Barkley's best qualities. And because of that, Barkley was able to carry (no exaggeration) Philadelphia to a 28-22 win.

The Rams put up a fight until the final minute. Every time Sean McVay's team responded, Barkley answered with a brutal hit. Barkley's 78-yard touchdown with four minutes left in the fourth catapulted Philly into prime position to walk away with the win.

Sunday's win in Philadelphia was thanks to the offensive line and their star running back.

It's been extensively chronicled that Giants owner John Mara showed very apparent frustration over the front office's decision not to bring back Barkley, who was hailed as a model citizen by the legacy franchise.

Mara told general manager Joe Schoen he'd have trouble sleeping if Barkley left the G-Men for the Eagles. Not only did he fulfill that, Barkley propelled Philly to a deep playoff run in his debut year in green.

Justin Tuck and Giants fans alike are sickened to their stomachs.

Hell is real, and it's located in East Rutherford, NJ.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela