Los Angeles Rams Player On Eagles Fans: 'They're So Annoying'

It hasn't been the best week for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles after a fan went viral for berating a female Green Bay Packers fan during last week's playoff game.

The incident led to the offending fan losing his job and a resulting apology, but the entire situation once again added to the poor reputation and laundry list of bad behavior of Eagles fans.

READ: Jobless Eagles Fan Guilty Of Disgusting Tirade Releases Apology, Adds He Was 'Provoked'

And it's not just outsiders who think that Philly fans have some, uh, improving to do. It's players in the National Football League too.

Talking to the Los Angeles Times before the Los Angeles Rams playoff matchup against the Eagles on Sunday, LA linebacker Jared Verse did not hold back in his feelings for Eagles fans. Even as someone who played high school football for three years in Pennsylvania, Verse said: "I hate Eagles fans."

He continued, "They're so annoying. I hate Eagles fans."

"When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. Like, I actually get genuinely hot."

Jared Verse Echoes How Many Feel About Eagles Fans

Philadelphia sports fans in general are uh, widely disliked, and deservedly so. Long considered one of the least welcoming fan bases to opposing teams, Philly fans have at times made life so hard for their own players that they pretty openly want to leave.

Verse making comments about Eagles fans didn't go unnoticed or unchecked, however.

Running back Saquan Barkley heard about it, and told reporters he didn't think it was the "smartest thing" to say.

"Probably not the smartest thing to say when you're coming to Philadelphia," Barkley said. "I've been on the other side and even if I felt some type of way, I probably wouldn't give them any extra fuel. I'm pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment. It was already going to be loud and rocking, so it's just only going to add to it."

He's probably right. And let's not be too hard on Philadelphia fans, after they raised roughly $12,000 for wildfire relief in Los Angeles. It's the only time we shouldn't be too hard on them.