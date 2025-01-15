Jobless Eagles Fan Guilty Of Disgusting Tirade Releases Apology, Adds He Was 'Provoked'

An Eagles fan went viral for going over the top with his atrocious behavior during a home game in Philly.

Days later, Ryan Caldwell, the Eagles fan, apologized for the footage of him berating a female Packers fan and calling her a "dumb c***" repeatedly.

The strong majority of sports fans agreed that this Eagles fan got what he deserved over his heinous tirade at the married Packers couple.

Play dumb games, you win dumb prizes.

On Wednesday, Caldwell spoke out regarding the video of him at Sunday's Wild Card game at Lincoln Financial Field.

While he sounded apologetic, Caldwell shockingly said he was 'provoked' by the Packers fans into a lack of all manners.

"I want to sincerely apologize to Ms. Keller for those words, and to my wife, family, and friends, my former employer and colleagues …" Caldwell told the New York Post.

"Packer fans, Eagle fans, the Philadelphia Eagles, the City of Philadelphia, and all who were offended. That said, there are two sides to every story," Caldwell declared.

While the evidence against Caldwell is certainly damning, the Eagles fan seems to be taking a Hail Mary approach by also placing blame on the Packers crowd.

"The video clip circulating online does not reflect the full context of what transpired, and my actions were not without provocation.

"I will live with this experience, and I am certainly paying a personal price. For those who don’t know me, this incident does not reflect my values or the respect I have for others and is not indicative of the person I am."

Philadelphia survived the Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers, 22-10.

Philly's impressive Wild Card win was certainly marred by the headlines around Caldwell's baffling tirade.

Over the viral footage, Caldwell received a ban from all future events at Lincoln Financial Field.

As OutKick's Armando Salguero wrote, Caldwell was a prime example of dumb behavior leading to real consequences.

"Abusive football fan dude got sacked on Tuesday from his job at New Jersey-based BCT Partners, a consulting firm that is full-on woke to the point of bragging it is the 'DEI Champions' of something or other," Salguero noted.

(Is this guy done for good? How can a fan rebound from such unsportsmanlike conduct?)

