Jared Verse Made Terrible Call Before Rams' Field Goal Meltdown Versus Eagles

LA Rams' Jared Verse has yet to beat the Eagles.

Rams defensive standout and noted Eagles hater Jared Verse learned a painful lesson when he wrongly called his team’s shot in the closing moments of a recent loss to Philly.

In Sunday's stunning finish, Los Angeles lined up for a potential game-winning 66-yard field goal from kicker Joshua Karty.

The attempt was blocked and returned 61 yards for a touchdown by the Eagles’ 336-pound defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Before the play, Verse — who has a history of jawing at Eagles fans — was caught on video declaring the kick guaranteed money, and hopeful he'd be throwing down major salt on Philly's wounds.

"The amount of obscenities I’m gonna yell when Karty makes this, y’all better get that boom [mic] out of my face," Verse said.

Verse's prediction instantly backfired when the Eagles sealed the win with the improbable block return.

For Jared Verse, it was another low in a personal saga with Philadelphia.

Over the past year, the star pass rusher has mocked Eagles fans, provided bulletin-board material before big matchups, and flatly said, "I hate Eagles fans."

Verse-Eagles Timeline Lives On

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley couldn’t help but point out the mistake.

"Probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia," Barkley said Friday. "I’ve been on the other side [with the Giants], and even if I felt some type of way, I wouldn’t give them extra fuel. Philly fans saw that comment. It was already going to be loud and rocking — now it’s just more fuel."

Verse has admitted just how much the rivalry gets to him.

"When I see that green and white, I hate it," he told the Los Angeles Times. "I actually get upset. Like, I genuinely get hot."

Still, it hasn’t all been hostile. Earlier this year, Verse shared a letter from an Eagles fan thanking him for helping up a cameraman during a heated game in November.

But talent keeps his words from being brushed aside. Verse earned Pro Bowl honors and was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, piling up 12.5 sacks, 58 tackles, and three forced fumbles in his debut season.

If the Eagles weren’t such a thorn in the Rams’ side, they wouldn’t be living so comfortably under Verse’s skin.

