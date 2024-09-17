Atlanta Coach Raheem Morris Defends Falcons WR Drake London Over 'Gun' Celebration

Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London nearly cost his team a win despite scoring a touchdown on Kirk Cousins' quickfire, game-winning drive.

London received an unsportsmanlike flag after mimicking shooting a firearm as part of his celebration.

The flag pushed Atlanta's kicker Younghoe Koo back to boot a 48-yard PAT, which the former Pro Bowl kicker knocked through, overcoming London's bone-headed celebration.

Many people thought that London's gun celebration was in poor taste — similar to LSU's Kyren Lacy, though the Tigers WR pretended to shoot at USC's defense.

On Tuesday, Falcons coach Raheem Morris was asked about London's celebration and the veteran coach stood up for his player, pardoning his late-game mistake, seemingly offset by his game-winning touchdown.

"Drake is a great kid. His intent was not as a use of a weapon," Morris said. "He probably was shooting t-shirts into the stands, to be honest with you, because he’s just that kind of a guy."

"But, he was excited, he got excited. He's one of those guys that plays with great energy. He immediately apologized on-site before I even got the chance to correct him," the coach added.

Monday night's game was decided by several moments.

Among those was CJ Gardner-Johnson stuffing Falcons RB Bijan Robinson at the line of scrimmage when the Falcons tried a fourth-and-1 attempt to seal the game in the fourth quarter. CJGJ took his helmet off in celebration of the clutch tackle, which almost resulted in a penalty for the Eagles.

Then, as the Eagles marched down the field to seal the game, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley missed an easy catch capable of putting away the Falcons on third-and-3. The Eagles settled for a field goal for a six-point lead with less than two minutes left.

Atlanta responded with a six-play, 70-yard game-winning drive, and the rest is history.

