Drake London's Model Girlfriend Taunted Eagles Fans After His Game-Winning Touchdown Grab Silenced The Crowd

The vibes in Philadelphia were high heading into the Eagles home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Fans had put in a long day with the tailgating starting in the early morning hours.

Nick Foles was retiring as a member of the team, recently retired Jason Kelce was back in town, and Shane Gillis and Instagram model Grace Brassel made an arrival fit for king and queen of the SEC.

All that there was left to do was take care of business on the field. Kirk Cousins and a Falcons team that lost to a Justin Fields-led Steelers team to start the season were in town.

Late in the 4th quarter, with the Eagles up 18-15, it looked like the game was over. If they were able to hold onto the ball long enough, they would force Atlanta to use up their timeouts, then run the clock out.

Everything was going as planned until a dropped pass by Saquon Barkley on third down. He looked like he was going to pick up the 3 yards needed, and the Eagles could have knelt the game away.

That wasn't how it played out. The drop by Saquon forced Philly to kick a field goal to make it 21-15. Even then, the Falcons had to go 70 yards in less than two minutes to win the game.

Drake London caught the game-winning touchdown and his model girlfriend Sofia Gabay was there to catch the aftermath

That's what Cousins and the Falcons did. They drove the ball right down the field, taking six plays and just over a minute for Cousins to throw to Drake London, what ended up being the game-winning touchdown.

The Falcons receiver cooked corner Darius Slay and ended up being wide open by himself in the end zone. Nobody was cheering harder than London's model girlfriend Sofia Gabay.

She ended up having a pretty good view of the game winner and even better seats for how quiet Eagles fans were after the play. Naturally, being on the winning side of things, she decided to turn the moment into a solid taunt.

She had her camera rolling for the touchdown pass hauled in by London. After he catches the pass, the only person that can be heard is her cheering.

Gabay shared the clip on her Instagram Story along with "You hear how silent he made the Eagles stadium?????"

This happened at the Eagles home opener. This isn't how you want to start the season at home.

You don't want to lose in the final minute of the game, then have the girlfriend of the guy who caught the winning touchdown on social media toying with you. This is salt in an open wound.

Eagles fans have nobody to blame here but their team. They let this one slip away. Sofia Gabay was, like her boyfriend, executing a veteran move here. The lights in Philly weren't too bright for her.