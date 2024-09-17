Darius Slay Congratulates Drake London After Getting Cooked By Him On Eagles' Game-Losing Play

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay had a night to forget during his team's 22-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, but that didn't stop him from showing some serious class after losing a heartbreaker at home.

After Saquon Barkley dropped a pass on third-and-three with 1:39 left in the game, the Eagles opted to kick a field goal to extend their lead to 21-15. In the moment, it was the smart decision. But in hindsight, not so much, because giving the ball back to Kirk Cousins and the Falcons with over 1:30 left on the clock turned out to be a disaster.

After Cousins sliced up the Eagles' secondary and quickly moved the ball inside Philadelphia's 10-yard line, the signal caller got a matchup he clearly liked on the outside with Slay on wide out Drake London on third down with 43 seconds left in regulation.

London proceeded to put Slay on skates and managed to haul in one of the easier touchdown snags of his career.

The Eagles ultimately got the ball back with 34 seconds left, but quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an interception on the second play of the drive that sealed the come-from-behind win for Atlanta.

As for Slay, the game-losing touchdown for his Birds is probably a ‘highlight’ that he'll never want to see again, given how foolish London made him look in such a big-time moment.

To Slay's credit, he showed love to London after the final whistle, telling him "good route, good route" while giving him a hug.

Slay also showed accountability on social media after the game writing, "that's on me Philly!! I owe y'all one. DAMN!!!!" on X.

It's a wise move from Slay given that Eagles fans are not necessarily taking the one-point loss all too well on Tuesday morning.