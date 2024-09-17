Kirk Cousins Saves Falcons And Self With Late Drive That Beats The Eagles

Yes, this victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football is big for the Atlanta Falcons. But it's bigger and way more meaningful for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins delivered a game-deciding touchdown pass with 38 seconds to play and that gave the Falcons their first victory of the season, which is obviously important. But, you know what's also important?

Kirk Cousins Silences Doubters

The starting quarterback silencing a chorus of doubters saying he's not healthy.

Or calling for his benching.

Or begging for rookie Michael Penix Jr.

One drive – amid nearly eight quarters of struggle and inconsistency to start this season – gives Cousins a huge reprieve from doubts he's worth that big free agent contract he signed in the offseason.

And avoiding all that drama is perhaps as important for the franchise as the win itself.

"That's not how I think," Cousins insisted early Tuesday morning. "I just try to play football, so my teammates can go ahead and get out of here with a win. Enjoy playing. Enjoying the competition. Enjoy the challenge, the opportunity, the resolve you have to have trying to rally.

"Having fun with that … That's really where my mind goes."

You have to take his word for it. Maybe Cousins wears such blinders that he doesn't see what's happening outside the Falcons' building. But that doesn't mean it isn't happening.

Cousins was getting the proverbial public side eye the past week.

Is he healthy after last year's ruptured Achilles? Is he capable driving the ball, especially out of shotgun? Is he worth the $180 million contract he signed in the offseason?

Is Cousins, in short, good enough to raise the franchise that claims "Rise Up" as its motto?

Before the season began, the Falcons made a hype video about the upcoming season in which Cousins himself says, "This city will ride with us, but we've got to play in such a way that we earn the right for them to ride with us."

And in the season-opening loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cousins had not earned that right with a lackluster performance.

He wasn't alone, by the way. But he was the focal point of scrutiny because, well, he's the quarterback. And he's new and unproven in town. And the team selected another quarterback in the draft's first round.

So can you imagine if Cousins had allowed one week of those doubts to grow over two weeks? During an 0-2 start?

You know what the next few days would have been like in Atlanta and the narrative would have been nationally with the Falcons facing the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – three undefeated teams – the next three weeks?

Yeah, nightmare scenario for a veteran quarterback, even if that's not how he thinks.

Cousins doesn't have to worry about that now. Because he and his teammates put together a masterful game-deciding drive.

Morris: ‘What You Expect’

Cousins was 5-of-6 on the fateful drive. He took his team 70 yards in 75 seconds without a timeout. And, of course, he delivered the 7-yard touchdown pass that ultimately told the story.

"It's really what you expect," coach Raheem Morris said. "…You're not always going to play as well as you want to play, and today he went out and played important in the biggest moments and the biggest times. And those are the things you want to have happen when you get a chance to go out and get wins.

"And it was great to see today with Kirk Cousins."

The game-deciding drive and this victory may not define the Falcons' season. But Cousins thinks it just might.

"It's so important to find ways to win and that's how you put together a great season, is when you have these games that can go either way, you find a way to have it break your way," he said.

"It can really change the tale of the season."

Maybe.

But it will definitely change the tale of the next few days.