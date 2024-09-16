Shane Gillis & Rumored Instagram Model Girlfriend Are In Philly For Eagles Home Opener

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the regular season in Brazil with a win over the Green Bay Packers. It wasn't pretty, but they don't award style points in the NFL, not yet anyway.

On Monday night, they're in Philly for their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons. To say fans are excited is an understatement. Eagles fans got the tailgate started ahead of Monday Night Football at 5:30 am.

Nick Foles is back so that he can properly retire as an Eagle, the recently retired Jason Kelce is back entertaining the masses, and noted Eagles fan Shane Gillis is in the building for the opener.

The comedian didn't arrive at Lincoln Financial Field alone. His rumored Instagram model/TikTok star girlfriend Grace Brassel was by his side rocking some Eagles gear along with him.

Shane Gillis and rumored girlfriend Grace Brassel are in Philly for the Home Opener

The very same rumored girlfriend that led social media to roast the two as your "average SEC couple." Brassel took to her Instagram Story to confirm that it was her behind the sunglasses next to Gillis.

You can roast Shane Gillis all you want. He's not worried about it at all. It's Monday night, his Eagles are 1-0 heading into their home opener, Foles is back, and spirits are high.

Add that to arriving in style with an Instagram model way out of his league and the only thing that could spoil things would be if somehow Kirk Cousins and the Falcons walked into the Linc and beat the Eagles.

Even if that does manage to happen, Gillis will be just fine. He is, from all appearances, outkicking his coverage here.