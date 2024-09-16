Eagles Fans Lined Up To Tailgate For MNF At 5:30 A.M.

Monday’s stink, plain and simple, and I don’t need to wax poetic on all the reasons why. But for at least two NFL fan bases, it is redeemed by Monday Night Football each week.

Sure, it starts really late (who wants to stay up until 11:15 on a Monday?). But after a day in which the responsibilities of work re-insert themselves in your life with shocking rudeness, it is nice to unwind and watch a bit of football.

Tonight, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons will get that much needed serotonin boost at the end of this manic day. But fans in the city of brotherly love aren’t waiting to tune in to ESPN at 8:15 p.m. to get the good times rolling. At roughly 5:30 a.m., they were already lining up outside Lincoln Financial Field.

Wait, that can’t be right.

***checks notes***

Well I’ll be, that’s what the facts say!

While pretty much all of us were asleep, Eagles fans were already trying to get in the parking lot - and were even cooking on the side of the road before the gates opened up.

Man, that’s insane. While you could certainly bash the fans for being toxic and classless, you can’t dock them any points for loyalty or dedication.

One fan at the tailgate revealed that it wasn’t just the Monday game itself that has the fanbase abuzz. Franchise hero (and bane of Tom Brady) Nick Foles will sign a ceremonial contract before the game and officially retire an Eagle - and then serve as the honorary captain for the game.

Yeah, I can see why that would get some fans out of bed before the sunrise.

"He’s got a statue sitting over there that commemorates everything he did for this city, not just that one moment," one fan reminisced. "He brought it home for us."

You gotta love Eagles fans (sometimes). They might be the only fan base that would show this level of dedication for a Week 2 game on what is objectively the worst day of the week.